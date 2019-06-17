Shots Reportedly Fired At Toronto Raptors NBA Championship Parade

There are reports of shots fired at the Toronto Raptors victory parade on Monday. While this is a developing situation we’ll try to keep you updated with the latest information.
The parade was in Nathan Phillips square when multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the middle of the Raptors players giving speeches.
We now have an update: Two people are in custody, two firearms have been recovered and there are two victims. Both victims have serious but did not sustain life-threatening injuries:
Here are reports from the scene as it occurred:
