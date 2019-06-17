Shots Reportedly Fired At Toronto Raptors NBA Championship Parade

There are reports of shots fired at the Toronto Raptors victory parade on Monday. While this is a developing situation we’ll try to keep you updated with the latest information.

The parade was in Nathan Phillips square when multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the middle of the Raptors players giving speeches.

We now have an update: Two people are in custody, two firearms have been recovered and there are two victims. Both victims have serious but did not sustain life-threatening injuries:

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Here are reports from the scene as it occurred:

Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

JUST IN: Officials at Nathan Phillips Square say there is an "emergency situation" near the area and are urging crowds to stay calm. — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) June 17, 2019

There was a reported shooting at the back of the square. Police made those of us in this zone hit the deck. Crowd just went running again. Can’t see what’s up. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

They’re continuing on with the ceremony, likely to try to calm/focus everyone. Police are pretty calm in this area now, mostly in crowd maintenance mode. Everyone in my zone OK other than panicky, as far I can tell. @bruce_arthur has more — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

Have been hearing about someone being shot inside the mall as well as outside but this is not yet confirmed other than police tweeting reports of shooting. Men outside the Eaton Centre very upset about their friends or family possibly still being in the mall — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Fans running after a shooting near the Raptors Championship Parade. Video: @suntooz pic.twitter.com/VbulyBS3kq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 17, 2019