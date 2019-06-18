Brett Favre Says He's Coming Out of Retirement on Instagram, Post Then Gets Deleted [UPDATE]

It’s happening again. Well, at least according to Brett Favre’s most recent post on Instagram, it is.

On Instagram today, Favre announced his intention to come out of retirement and return to the NFL for the 2020 season. Then he (or the person who hacked his account) deleted the post, leaving us all scrambling to figure out what’s going on.

After retiring at the culmination of the 2007 season, Favre unretired and played three more seasons in the NFL before retiring for the second time in 2010.

What would be shocking is him actually returning to the NFL in 2020, when he will be 50 years old and turning 51, making him the oldest player in NFL history. It seems highly unlikely that Favre will actually make a return, if only based on his extensive concussion history and the fact that he’s half a century old.

UPDATE: In what turned out to be a rather predictable series of events, Brett Favre told TMZ he was hacked, and will not be attempting a return to the NFL. Good thing, too. 50-year-old men simply aren’t meant to play professional football.