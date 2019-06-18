Chris Paul, Daryl Morey Refute Reports of Turmoil Within Rockets Organization

Earlier on Tuesday, the NBA world reacted to reports that Chris Paul and James Harden’s infighting in Houston had gotten so bad that Paul demanded a trade and Harden told management it was “him or me.”

Paul later refuted this report, but since it’s 2019, he didn’t do so through traditional means, like a statement through his agent or some such. No, he responded via Instagram, commenting on Bleacher Report’s post about the rumors with a shrug emoji followed by “Damn! That’s news to me…”

CHRIS PAUL HAS ARRIVED IN THE COMMENTS pic.twitter.com/ZiJQviEy6H — Adam Abramson (@Adam_Abramson1) June 18, 2019

Straight from the horse’s mouth, as they say. It would be a nuclear meltdown of Daryl Morey’s master plan if the allegations proved to be true, especially since Paul was signed to a monstrous extension recently. It’s growing more and more unlikely that it is, however, as Morey himself hopped in to add on to Paul’s comment, and agreed it was news to him as well.

Morey getting involved as well. pic.twitter.com/Fci4FRypjc — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) June 18, 2019

Later that day, Morey directly refuted the report that Paul requested a trade, and said he’s been in contact with both him and Harden about the team’s free agency plans and immediate future. He also emphasized that Harden and Paul don’t have the significant issues between them that were reported.

A thoroughly exasperated Daryl Morey said Chris Paul and his reps have never asked to trade him and he will be on Rockets next season. Said he and Harden do not have issues with one another and that he has spoken to both often this off-season about free agency evaluations, plans. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 18, 2019

The situation is worth monitoring. As we all know, Morey is an unpredictable GM and unafraid to make the big moves. We’ll see how it plays out.