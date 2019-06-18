Daniel Jones Booed at Yankee Stadium

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has yet to do anything as a professional football player that would warrant any type of booing from his own fanbase, but that didn’t stop the rookie from getting the full Bronx treatment at last night’s Yankee game.

Omg my whole section at the Yankee game booed Daniel Jones when they showed him on the big screen LEAVE HIM ALONE — anjelica (@anjelicaaaap) June 18, 2019

That’s uncalled for and makes no sense to me. If you thought he should have been drafted later that’s Gettleman’s fault. @Giants fans should be rooting for Daniel Jones. Very poor form to boo him https://t.co/llXLUwSMts — Lori Rubinson (@LRubinson) June 18, 2019

The good news? Jones has now earned his pinstripes.

If anything, getting booed for simply existing is the best training a New York athlete can get. The Yankee Stadium faithful were actually doing him a favor. Little spinzone for you there. Jones will have plenty of company in his misery.

Fans appear to be taking out their frustrations on others with the direction of the Giants under owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur. Shurmur was booed on his birthday at Yankee Stadium in May, but at least he coached the team to a 5-11 record last season.

Pretty wild stuff. There was a time when all you could hear in the Tri-State Area was anti-Eli Manning rhetoric. Now that a realistic replacement has emerged, they don’t like that guy either.

Starting to get the sense it’s a tough place to play.

Jones is still expected to be Manning’s backup. And he’ll probably be booed the next place he goes too because, hey, who needs a reason.