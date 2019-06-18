Gary Woodland Explains How Special Olympics Golfer Inspired Him to Win U.S. Open

Gary Woodland just achieved a lifelong dream, winning his first major with a stunning performance at the U.S. Open. Turns out, it wouldn’t have been possible without a little inspiration.
Woodland appeared on the Today Show and discussed how Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette inspired him during his victory at Pebble Beach.
How could Woodland not be inspired by one of his biggest fans? They played the famous stadium Par-3, 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale together ahead of the Waste Management Pheonix Open in January. Bockerstette made par on the hole, getting up-and-down from the bunker in front of a raucous crowd that was applauding every shot as if Bockerstette was going for the win.
Woodland’s life is quickly changing following his major win and it’ll change even more as his wife is pregnant with twins. He’s the feel-good story of the golf season and he’s using his platform to remind people inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes. In this case, it was a young girl who is an exceptional golfer.
