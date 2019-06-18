Gary Woodland Explains How Special Olympics Golfer Inspired Him to Win U.S. Open

Gary Woodland just achieved a lifelong dream, winning his first major with a stunning performance at the U.S. Open. Turns out, it wouldn’t have been possible without a little inspiration.

Woodland appeared on the Today Show and discussed how Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette inspired him during his victory at Pebble Beach.

U.S. Open champ @GaryWoodland stopped by to surprise Amy Bockerstette, one of his biggest fans who cheered him on during his big win. “The world needs a lot more of Amy in it. Her attitude, her energy – it was contagious. I thought a lot about you on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/WXTr6c1Sim — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2019

How could Woodland not be inspired by one of his biggest fans? They played the famous stadium Par-3, 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale together ahead of the Waste Management Pheonix Open in January. Bockerstette made par on the hole, getting up-and-down from the bunker in front of a raucous crowd that was applauding every shot as if Bockerstette was going for the win.

"Amy … you're our hero." How a superstar named Amy teamed up with @GaryWoodland to win the hearts of the 16th hole crowd @WMPhoenixOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/iRhZbvdjuP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2019

Woodland’s life is quickly changing following his major win and it’ll change even more as his wife is pregnant with twins. He’s the feel-good story of the golf season and he’s using his platform to remind people inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes. In this case, it was a young girl who is an exceptional golfer.