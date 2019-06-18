John Cena and Logan Allen: Explaining The One Dollar Bet

John Cena and San Diego Padres prospect Logan Allen have been connected for a while now. The legend of their “one dollar bet” has grown, and as Allen makes his major league debut Tuesday night, the story should be told again.

I’ll let Cena explain it:

Tonight, @Logan__Allen earns his dollar from @JohnCena as he makes his Major League debut. Tomorrow, the dollar gets paid in person. #onedollarbet pic.twitter.com/HKecAkSuS4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2019

The short story is that Cena and Allen met. They became friends and, in order to challenge him, Cena bet Allen $1 that he wouldn’t make the major leagues. It was a piece of motivation from Cena to his new friend.

Well, Cena has lost that bet and he’s a man of his word. He flew in for Allen’s first start at Petco Park tonight:

This is a great story for Allen, Cena and baseball.