Kevin Costner Drops F-Bomb on The Dan Patrick Show

On Monday, actor Kevin Costner dropped an f-bomb while appearing live on The Dan Patrick Show.

The famous actor was set off by a question from show’s executive producer, Paul Pabst. Pabst asked Costner if he ever doubted the Field of Dreams script and considered backing away from it due to the fact that he was “at the peak” of his acting career.

While Paulie continued to get to the question, Costner cut him off, claiming that Paulie said he peaked as an actor.

It was a hilarious back-and forth banter that was completely kind-hearted in nature. Costner ended up answering the question, but in the process, provided a live television blunder for the ages.

Thanks, Kevin.