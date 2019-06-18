Quick Thoughts on Latest Kevin Durant Free Agency Odds

The latest round of odds for Kevin Durant’s highly speculated free agency are out. While his Achilles injury is expected to sideline him all of next season, this entire class still starts and ends with Kevin Durant’s Decision 2.0.

Odds for what team Kevin Durant will be on for the first game of the 2019-2020 NBA season: Warriors +150

Knicks +150

Clippers +300

Lakers +1000

Nets +1000

Thunder +10000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 17, 2019

One recent change to the odds could serve well for the betting man. The Brooklyn Nets at +1000 has great value. Kyrie Irving is reportedly “focused” on the Nets and has been linked to teaming up with Durant for months. On the other side of things, the oddsmakers have to be praying that someone bites at the Lakers at +1000. Durant joining the Lakers would instantly become the biggest shock in free agency history. You are only setting yourself up to be a fool to say things for certain, but Durant isn’t going to the Los Angeles Lakers. I said it.

It’s surprising to see the Knicks and Warriors tied at the top. The New York rumors have cooled off greatly since his injury. Staying in Golden State is now a much safer bet after seeing the brotherhood Durant shared with various members of the Warriors when he went down. That didn’t look at all like an ending. Not to mention, with Irving likely going to the Nets, and Anthony Davis now a Laker, Durant has no one to come to New York with.

Helpful tip: Don’t bet on the Thunder. Even at +10000.