PM Roundup: Lauren Bushnell; Latest NBA Free Agent Rumors; David Ortiz's Condition Improves

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hates MLB umpires SO MUCH, you guys.

Lauren gets engaged: Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell is engaged to country singer Chris Lane. Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after winning season 20 of “The Bachelor.”

NBA free agent rumors: All the latest from what should be an insane NBA free agent frenzy.

Ortiz condition upgraded: David Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good” as he remains in the hospital.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NBA Mock Draft: Suns and Wolves Both Find Point Guards, Celtics Get a Defensive Stalwart

Four Most Overrated NBA Free Agents

ESPN Should Stop Putting LaVar Ball on TV

Top Five Landing Spots for Kemba Walker

Around the Sports Internet:

Will the NFL be a rude awakening for Kliff Kingsbury?

What will the Lakers next moves be after acquiring Anthony Davis?

Five blockbuster trades that would blow up NBA draft night

Redrafting the 2018 NBA Draft lottery

Song of the Day: