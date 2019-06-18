LeBron James' Hair is Back

LeBron James has been rehabbing his groin since March (haven’t we all), using that extra time to get everything in tip-top shape as the Los Angeles Lakers regroup and look to make a run in 2019-20. He’s also been rehabbing his hairline, which has showed signs of wear and tear in recent years.

Check out the thick, lustrous look James has going on for summer.

LeBron got Anthony Davis on his team and immediately got his hair resurrected.pic.twitter.com/RF0louagUm — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 17, 2019

That’s right. No more Liberty Bell-shaped spot. Our man here is ready to compete for another championship with full crown-to-forehead coverage.

Whatever the Lakers’ odds were before this video, they’re destined to change now. Tell me that’s not a person ready to embrace his destiny with a full house up top.