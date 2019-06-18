VIDEO: Max Scherzer Suffers Broken Nose During Batting Practice

The Washington Nationals haven’t had the season they were hoping for after losing superstar Bryce Harper to the Phillies last offseason. They currently sit at 33-38 on the year, fourth in the NL East. Unfortunately, things just got a lot worse. Star pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose after getting hit in the face during batting practice while attempting a bunt.

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

Nationals confirm Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose. He went for a CAT scan, which came back negative. His status for tomorrow is TBD. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 19, 2019

Scherzer is having another good year at the mound; while his record is only 5-5, he has a 2.81 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 99.1 innings pitched. If the Nationals didn’t improve before the trade deadline, Scherzer was pegged as a top candidate to get traded. A broken nose may throw a wrench into all that.

It remains to be seen how long Scherzer will be out, but knowing Scherzer, it’ll probably be sooner than we think.