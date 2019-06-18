Latest NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford Both Done In Boston?

The NBA rumor mill never stops turning and on Tuesday we got a huge dump of news. With the 2019 NBA Draft set for Thursday night there’s a ton of news and rumors flying around. Here are the latest NBA rumors.

Daryl Morey refutes reports of trouble in Houston

Rockets GM Daryl Morey and point guard Chris Paul were quick to refute reports of trouble with the Houston Rockets. Paul and Morey both denied that CP3 and James Harden’s relationship was irreparable and that Paul had asked for a trade:

Just spoke to Daryl Morey. He reiterated there has been no trade demand from Chris Paul. "Tweet that I said that. Print it. Tweet it twice." https://t.co/oo6ge0Wkop — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2019

Lakers looking to buy draft picks

The Lakers are looking to add a few second round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft as they look to fill out their roster with cheap talent. The Lakers are looking to clear room so they can offer a third star a max contract, and are offering up the contracts of Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga in return:

Lakers are aggressively pursuing the purchase of second-round picks in Thursday's NBA Draft too, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks will offer two important things for LA: acquisition of inexpensive labor and ability to exceed the salary cap with those minimum contracts. https://t.co/19s9qn8Lbm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

The Lakers are looking to get to the spot where they can offer $32 million to a star.

The Lakers currently do not own a selection in Thursday night’s draft after trading the No. 4 pick to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Nets believe they’re getting Kyrie

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly confident they will land Kyrie Irving in free agency:

The Nets strongly believe they are the frontrunners to sign Kyrie Irving when free agency commences June 30, league sources say. That and much more en route in a SLAMMED edition of your @nytimes NBA newsletter that will be invading inboxes soon — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 19, 2019

The Nets have long been considered front runners for Irving, as the Celtics don’t believe they’ll be able to retain him. If Irving comes on board, it’s likely restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell winds up elsewhere.

Horford leaving Boston

Al Horford declined his $30.1 million player option for 2019-20 and was initially believed to be working on a three-year contract to stay with the Celtics:

Boston Celtics center Al Horford will not exercise the $30.1M option on his 2019-20 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Horford and the Celtics both have interest in working toward a new deal in July, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2019

But it was quickly reported that Horford was no longer considering a three-year deal with Boston and was instead expected to find a four-year deal elsewhere:

Major change in the Al Horford situation:

Per source close to Horford, his side is no longer discussing a new 3-year deal to stay with the Celtics. He is expected to sign a 4-year free agent contract elsewhere…

Story to come. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 18, 2019

Hawks trying to trade up in draft

The Atlanta Hawks have been aggressively attempting to trade up in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks are trying to package the eighth and 10th picks to move up, though the offer of those picks for No. 3 was rebuffed by the Knicks. They Pelicans are interested in trading the fourth pick though, so they might be a partner in a deal.

Knicks seriously considering Garland

The New York Knicks are seriously considering selecting Darius Garland with the third pick in the draft. New York has been locked in on Duke’s R.J. Barrett for a while, but the Knicks are bringing in Garland for a last-minute workout:

Darius Garland will conduct a last-minute workout in Tarrytown with the New York Knicks tomorrow, a source told ESPN. Garland is in serious consideration for the No. 3 pick. Minnesota, Boston, Chicago are teams looking at potentially trading up to No. 4 with Garland in mind. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019

Grizzlies “intensifying” Conley trade talks

The Memphis Grizzlies are pushing hard to get a Mike Conley trade done. That means, presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant will be taking over the offensive immediately.

Shams Charania reports the Jazz look like the favorites to land Conley, while the Pacers, Heat, Mavericks and Celtics are also thought to be in the mix.