Latest NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford Both Done In Boston?

The NBA rumor mill never stops turning and on Tuesday we got a huge dump of news. With the 2019 NBA Draft set for Thursday night there’s a ton of news and rumors flying around. Here are the latest NBA rumors.
Daryl Morey refutes reports of trouble in Houston
Rockets GM Daryl Morey and point guard Chris Paul were quick to refute reports of trouble with the Houston Rockets. Paul and Morey both denied that CP3 and James Harden’s relationship was irreparable and that Paul had asked for a trade:
Lakers looking to buy draft picks
The Lakers are looking to add a few second round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft as they look to fill out their roster with cheap talent. The Lakers are looking to clear room so they can offer a third star a max contract, and are offering up the contracts of Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga in return:
The Lakers are looking to get to the spot where they can offer $32 million to a star.
The Lakers currently do not own a selection in Thursday night’s draft after trading the No. 4 pick to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.
Nets believe they’re getting Kyrie
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly confident they will land Kyrie Irving in free agency:
The Nets have long been considered front runners for Irving, as the Celtics don’t believe they’ll be able to retain him. If Irving comes on board, it’s likely restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell winds up elsewhere.
Horford leaving Boston
Al Horford declined his $30.1 million player option for 2019-20 and was initially believed to be working on a three-year contract to stay with the Celtics:
But it was quickly reported that Horford was no longer considering a three-year deal with Boston and was instead expected to find a four-year deal elsewhere:
Hawks trying to trade up in draft
The Atlanta Hawks have been aggressively attempting to trade up in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks are trying to package the eighth and 10th picks to move up, though the offer of those picks for No. 3 was rebuffed by the Knicks. They Pelicans are interested in trading the fourth pick though, so they might be a partner in a deal.
Knicks seriously considering Garland
The New York Knicks are seriously considering selecting Darius Garland with the third pick in the draft. New York has been locked in on Duke’s R.J. Barrett for a while, but the Knicks are bringing in Garland for a last-minute workout:
Grizzlies “intensifying” Conley trade talks
The Memphis Grizzlies are pushing hard to get a Mike Conley trade done. That means, presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant will be taking over the offensive immediately.
Shams Charania reports the Jazz look like the favorites to land Conley, while the Pacers, Heat, Mavericks and Celtics are also thought to be in the mix.
Comments