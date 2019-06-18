Former Panthers RB Rod Smart Missing in South Carolina

Rod Smart, former Panthers and XFL running back, has been reported missing by South Carolina police. The 42-year-old was last seen on June 12th near Indian Land, SC.

Smart was best known for wearing the phrase “He Hate Me” on the back of his XFL jersey instead of his name during the season the XFL allowed players to wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys instead of their real names. Smart also played for the Panthers for four seasons, including their Super Bowl run, and was the team’s primary kick returner.

This is terrible news, and hopefully Smart will be found safe and sound in short order.