VIDEO: Sean Hannity Lists All The Ways He Can Beat You Up

Sean Hannity is a divisive figure but we can all agree that it’s objectively delightful when he stops ranting and raving long enough to dive into the one thing he likes more than riling people up: discussing his mixed martial arts acumen and the apparently copious array of disciplines he’s versed in.

Here he is feeling loose and conversational tonight, talking some smack with Dan Bongino. It really felt as if he was going to go on bragging forever, making up fight training if he needed to.

My absolute favorite thing in the world is when Hannity brags about his mixed martial arts expertise. This time, he tells Dan Bongino he knows his weakness because of all the "Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Kempo, streetfighting, blade, knife, firearm training" he goes through. pic.twitter.com/LcsT5bH5IP — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 19, 2019

This is arguably the most enjoyable thing that’s happened on Fox News in primetime in a long, long time. Drink it in.