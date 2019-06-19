PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Khris Middleton Hits Free Agency; The Celtics Are Falling Apart

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not releasing a new album any time soon.

Camila teases new album: Camila Cabello teased a new album while sitting on a panel at Cannes Lions on Tuesday.

Middleton testing free agency: Khris Middleton has declined his $13 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks and will test free agency. The 27-year-old should be in line for a big payday.

Celtics collapsing: The Boston Celtics appear to be imploding, which is great news for everyone with salary cap space.

Tweet of the Day:

Korver, currently with the Grizzlies, is also currently the fourth best player on the Lakers. (I forget about Kuz) https://t.co/uI3jtyBAa0 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 19, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Four Potential Landing Spots for Al Horford

It Looks Like Chris Paul is Denying Trade Rumors Because Nobody Wants Him

Hmm, To Whom Is Jaylen Brown Referring in this Instagram Caption?

PGA Tour Minor League Gets a Weird New Name

Around the Sports Internet:

Kyle Korver is no longer considering retirement

Every NBA team’s dream free agent scenario

Zion Williamson is ready to be the face of the Pelicans

Mike Conley trade made the Jazz better

Song of the Day: