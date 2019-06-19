Dan Le Batard Ad Read Included Talk About 'Beating Off' Burglars

The Blink Video Doorbell people got a little more bang for their buck thanks to an unfortunate slip of the tongue by Dan Le Batard on this morning’s show.

This ad read 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z2KOysyYuw — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 19, 2019

There is a slight difference between chasing off and beating off burglars. One is a punishment, while the other could be seen as a reward. It’s the difference between a Wet Bandit of Home Alone and the Sticky Bandit of Home Alone 2.

Credit where credit is due: a lesser show would have allowed such a diversion to throw everything off. When the entire show is one long diversion, it’s easier to embrace and get the most from such silliness.

Very cool that they were able to work toward a happy ending.