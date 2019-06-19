Dominican Prosecutors Say David Ortiz Shooting Was Case of 'Mistaken Identity'

The shooting of David Ortiz left the world shocked. In the days that followed, unconfirmed reports and rumors flew left and right about what series of events transpired so that Ortiz was shot in the back in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

Ten days after the shooting, Dominican prosecutors led by Attorney General Jean Alain Hernandez say it was a case of “mistaken identity” and the shooter was there for another man. They provided details in a press conference, including the name of the man they believed to be the target of the shooting.

“The target of this assassination attempt was NOT David Ortiz. The target was a friend of David Ortiz’s, who was on the same table. The target was Sixto David Fernandez.” –Jean Alain Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/gn2HCSnxf5 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 19, 2019

Ortiz underwent emergency surgery after the shooting, suffering serious internal injuries. His surgery was successful, however, and after another surgery performed in Boston, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

A terrible situation, and one that is hopefully resolved soon.