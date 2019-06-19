Fred McGriff Looks Younger Than He Did in the Tom Emanski Commercial

Fred McGriff was a guest on MLB Network’s The Rundown earlier this week. The sweet-swinging slugger is 55-years-old and, spoiler alert, the Crime Dog looks like he could grab a bat and glove and make half of the Major League Baseball rosters.

"Crime Dog" looks like he could still hit about 30 bombs! Fred McGriff checks in with @scottbraun & Tom Verducci from week one of #PDPL19 in Bradenton. #TheRundown pic.twitter.com/70FyqryEor — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2019

Is … is it possible that he is aging in reverse? Compare his star-studded turn in the Tom Emanski instructional video commercial, a work many in my generation believe to be very important. A mustachioed McGriff then appears almost grizzled compared to the 2019 version.

Great to see him living his best life and that his hat is still riding a bit high.