Fred McGriff Looks Younger Than He Did in the Tom Emanski Commercial

Fred McGriff Looks Younger Than He Did in the Tom Emanski Commercial

Fred McGriff Looks Younger Than He Did in the Tom Emanski Commercial

Fred McGriff was a guest on MLB Network’s The Rundown earlier this week. The sweet-swinging slugger is 55-years-old and, spoiler alert, the Crime Dog looks like he could grab a bat and glove and make half of the Major League Baseball rosters.

Is … is it possible that he is aging in reverse? Compare his star-studded turn in the Tom Emanski instructional video commercial, a work many in my generation believe to be very important. A mustachioed McGriff then appears almost grizzled compared to the 2019 version.

Great to see him living his best life and that his hat is still riding a bit high.

