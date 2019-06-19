Roundup: Google Calendar Goes Down; Earthquake Off Coast of Japan; Pat Shanahan Resigns

Roundup: Google Calendar Goes Down; Earthquake Off Coast of Japan; Pat Shanahan Resigns

Roundup

Roundup: Google Calendar Goes Down; Earthquake Off Coast of Japan; Pat Shanahan Resigns

By 5 hours ago

By: |

Priyanka Chopra… Google Calendar crashes after massive outage… 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of JapanActing Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan resigns… Facebook branching into cryptocurrencyAlabama man kept ‘attack squirrel‘… Trump kicks off 2020 election bid in Florida… Bernie Sanders applauds gaming industry’s push for unionization15,500 kilos of cocaine seized in Philadelphia port… Millionaire sentenced to prison time after worker dies trying to make secret tunnels under his home… An alleged ex-spy is upending Boris Johnson’s play for Prime MinisterFirst flight for Boeing 777X delayed due to engine problem

How Zion Williamson Became Bigger Than the Basketball Machine That Made Him [The Ringer]

Say Good-Bye to Kevin Durant as You Knew Him [Bleacher Report]

Liu Cixin’s War of the Worlds [New Yorker]

Greek Police Officer Fights Crime- and Hate [Huffington Post]

Bernie got the moves!

In light of his false un-retirement, let’s relive some Brett Favre highlights.

Tough to see.

Man, Danny Lee should go buy a lottery ticket ASAP.

Your morning comic.

, , Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home