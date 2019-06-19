Kemba Walker Rumors: Lakers Are Coming For Point Guard

Kemba Walker is set to hit free agency for the first time on June 30 and the long-time Charlotte Hornets point guard should have plenty of suitors.

Here are the latest rumors concerning Walker’s free agency.

The Hornets can offer far more money

Charlotte is sitting in a great position for Walker, as they can offer him a super max deal of five years and $221 million deal. Other teams can only offer four years and $140 million. That’s a huge difference.

On top of that, Walker has even expressed that he might take less money to stay with the Hornets in order to help them add talent to the roster.

Lakers are hot on Walker’s heels

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly plan to go full-bore after Walker when free agency opens. He is shaping up to be their top target.

While they can’t offer a super max contract, or even a regular max contract, the Lakers can offer the opportunity to play with two All-Stars. Suiting up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would certainly enhance Walker’s profile in the NBA. But he’d have to give up a significant chunk of cash to do it.

Mavericks want Kemba too

The Dallas Mavericks intend to go after Walker hard when free agency opens, and will also be pitching Khris Middleton.

Knicks will make a run

Walker’s hometown New York Knicks are also interested in bringing him back to town, but they don’t have a ton of hope.