Marcus Stroman Gets Mike Trout Out, Tells Him He's the Best Ever

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman never lacks for confidence, which is a solid attribute for a starter to have. But he’s not a crazy person. He can sit back and recognize an opponent’s greatness when it materializes in front of him in the batters box, then tip his cap accordingly.

I truly believe @MikeTrout will go down as the best player ever when it’s all said and done! https://t.co/0hxYcEw211 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 19, 2019

Stroman got Los Angeles’ Mike Trout to fly out to the warning track in right-field during Tuesday night’s game. He then informed the slugger of his place in the game. And that place is the top.

Trout is very, very good. But best ever? Not right now. Check back in about 12 years. Actually, refresh this very page. I promise to update it in 2031.

It’s damn refreshing to see such civility on the baseball field. About time the game got back it its gentleman-ly roots.