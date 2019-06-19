Rob Pelinka May Not Have Known the Cap Rules for Anthony Davis Trade

Rob Pelinka might be the author of yet another monumental screw-up. The Los Angeles Lakers general manager reportedly consummated a trade for Anthony Davis without knowing the salary cap implications of not waiting a few days.

Now that the trade has been agreed to, the Lakers are scrambling to open up extra salary cap space to sign another max free agent. That space would have already existed if they had waited a few days to finish the trade. Instead…nope.

On Wednesday, Ramona Shelburne was on “The Jump” discussing the deal and laying out exactly why Pelinka may be completely out of his depth:

.⁦@ramonashelburne⁩: the Lakers have capologists, the question is if they listened pic.twitter.com/Sl5eimxfBb — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 19, 2019

The context for this discussion before on the Lakers "scrambling" to create more cap space pic.twitter.com/vTW28cbcPe — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 19, 2019

The Lakers are currently scrambling to free up more salary cap space before the start of free agency. They’re offering up the contracts of Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga in the hopes of getting more room to add another star free agent.

If the story being reported is true, it could be another monumental mistake by Pelinka. It would be more evidence that he’s in over his head as general manager.