Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi Among Players to Star in Space Jam 2

Space Jam 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, will begin filming next month. The cast around LeBron James has been a mystery for months now. We remain in the dark no longer, as Shams Charania reports NBA stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson will have featured roles, as well as WNBA stars Diana Taurisi and Nneka Ogwumike.

This appears to be only the central casting; as Charania notes, more players will be involved, including ESPN analyst and WNBA star Chiney Ogumike, who recently chatted with our own Bobby Burack.

This is a very solid cast to start, and I’m especially excited to see Lillard, a stone-faced killer on the court, act in a light-hearted film such as Space Jam. Plus, James and Davis will be able to build some off-the-court chemistry before the beginning of next season as well.