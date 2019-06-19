Video: Tom Brady Throwing With Josh Gordon Signals WR Is in Patriots' Plans

Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL this past December, and at the time it felt from the outside like this would finally be the end of the road in the league for the talented wide receiver. However, Tom Brady doesn’t do anything by accident as far as his public persona is concerned and therefore when he posts video of himself throwing with Gordon it sends a major sign that the wide receiver is in the Patriots’ plans.

Following tea leaves, it isn’t so shocking. Gordon was at the Patriots’ ring ceremony, and after he was suspended Brady and Edelman posted tributes to him on social media.

While Gordon’s issues have not just been constrained to marijuana, one of the ultimate what-if questions of the NFL in the past decade is how he would have performed if it were not banned (which is a direction one could believe it’s heading in the next collective bargaining agreement).

In 11 games with the Patriots last season, Gordon had 40 catches for 720 yards and 3 touchdowns. He is still just 28 years old. It’s not out of the question that he could be a top-flight receiver this upcoming season.