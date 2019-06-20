2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks Locked On R.J. Barrett, Fourth Pick Up For Grabs

The 2019 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It should be a crazy night, and there is tons of news to catch up on. We’ve compiled all the latest draft rumors below.

Knicks locked on Barrett

Despite having a last-minute workout with Darius Garland, the New York Knicks are locked in on taking Duke’s R.J. Barrett with the third pick in the draft.

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland had his workout with the Knicks today, but New York remains locked on selecting Duke’s RJ Barrett with the NBA Draft’s third overall pick on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

Barrett could immediately become a cornerstone for the Knicks if they miss out on this summer’s free agency bonanza.

With Zion Williamson and Ja Morant locked in as the first two picks in the draft and now Barrett locked at No. 3, this year’s draft will really start with the fourth pick.

Lakers trying to buy draft picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are working feverishly to buy second-round draft picks in order to help fill out their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis cheaply.

The Lakers are also trying to clear the contracts of Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga off their ledger.

It should be a fascinating few hours leading up to the draft for the Lakers.

Pistons take Snell and a pick

The Detroit Pistons acquired Tony Snell and a the 30th pick in the draft from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Jon Leuer. This was purely a move to help the Bucks clear cap space and the Pistons got a pick in exchange for taking on Snell’s contract.

Snell is owed $11.4 million next season and holds a $12.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season. Leuer will earn $9.5 million next season.

The Pistons now own the 15th, 30th and 45th picks Thursday night.

The fourth pick is popular

The New Orleans Pelicans currently own the fourth pick in the draft after the Anthony Davis trade, and it’s really popular. A number of teams have inquired about the pick, and talks are expected to go on up until its time to make the pick.

One team looking to move up to No. 4 is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Conversely, the Pelicans could wind up holding on to the pick and select someone like Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver.

Hawks trying to trade up

The Atlanta Hawks have been trying desperately to move up in the draft but have so far found no takers. The Hawks own the eighth and 10th picks in the draft and tried to package them for the third pick, but the Knicks turned down the offer.

The Hawks could be a buyer for the fourth pick if the Pelicans are willing to move down.

Miami gets the 44th pick

The Miami Heat landed the 44th pick in the draft from Atlanta by shipping $1.88 million in cash to the Hawks along with a future conditional second-round pick.

Sources: Miami sent Atlanta $1.88M in cash for the No. 44 overall pick in the Draft, which could set the market for picks in that range. https://t.co/WZ0DirXZZw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

Bazley shooting up draft boards

Darius Bazley is currently shooting up draft boards and the Brooklyn Nets are one team that’s very interested in him. In fact, Bazley could shock a lot of people and wind up going in the top 15.

Bazley opted not to attend Syracuse and then decided not to play in the G-League and took an “internship” with New Balance worth $1 million instead.