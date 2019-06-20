Atlanta Hawks Targeting De'Andre Hunter With No. 4 Pick

De'Andre Hunter appears to be the man the Atlanta Hawks want now that they’ve traded up to the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Atlanta is pursuing Virginia's DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Atlanta has targeted two wing players at No. 4 — DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish — and is leaning toward selecting Hunter, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

The Hawks acquired the fourth pick hours before the draft. In exchange they surrendered the eighth, 17th and 35th picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. They also received Solomon Hill and the 57th pick from the Pelicans.

Hunter is a versatile wing and an elite defender who helped lead Virginia to a national title in 2019. He was one of several players in the mix to be taken with the fourth pick and clearly he’s the guy Atlanta has been targeting during their attempts to trade up over the past few weeks.

Duke’s Cam Reddish was also under consideration but it appears Hunter is their guy.