Baker Mayfield Doesn't Like Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

The Red River Rivalry runs deep, but perhaps not as deep as Texas high school football, both of which have Baker Mayfield all hot and bothered to the point that the star NFL quarterback felt it necessary to call out a University of Texas quarterback, who is all of 20-years-old, in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

Asked about the public perception that Texas, led by sophomore QB Sam Ehlinger, could contend for a national championship this year, Mayfield had a lot to say not only about why the Longhorns are pretenders, but also why he doesn’t like Ehlinger himself.

“They said the same thing when they beat Notre Dame a couple of years ago, and they won like three games after that. I’m sick of that crap.”

In regards to Ehlinger, who played high school ball at Westlake, a rival of Mayfield’s alma mater Lake Travis.

“He couldn’t beat Lake Travis, so I don’t really care [about] his opinion on winning. Westlake is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas.” “That will stir the pot. He doesn’t like me, and I hope he knows I don’t like him either.”

Well, there you have it, a professional athlete calling out a college student-athlete. Sounds perfectly 2019.

Of course, Ehlinger isn’t totally innocent. He called out former Oklahoma LT Orland Brown on Twitter after Brown struggled at the 2018 NFL Combine, so it’s in Mayfield’s DNA to dislike the kid. Let’s not forget how he treated Hue Jackson after he was fired in Cleveland. Clearly, Mayfield holds grudges.

But the animosity seems to run much deeper than just one tweet here. This is about high school and college and one guy who clearly still loves both of his former schools. You gotta respect that, even if it doesn’t make sense for the face of a professional franchise to call out the face of a college one.