Bill Simmons Hates The Boston Celtics Draft

Bill Simmons is not a fan of what the Boston Celtics are doing during the 2019 NBA Draft.

The big-time Celtics fan went on a bit of a rant about the team’s picks.

The Celtics opened the night in possession of the 14th, 20th and 22nd picks in the first round. They selected Indiana’s Romeo Langford at 14, but then began a cascade of trading down.

Here’s how Simmons reacted when Boston selected Mattise Thybulle and promptly sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers:

No! Just keep him! No trade! Void the trade! https://t.co/oo0V4zJMO1 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

I hate this. Hate the Celtics draft so far. Hate it. https://t.co/QhRxMrFLRk — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

This dude is gonna be good and they just gave him to their biggest division rival. Ridiculous. Like they needed more picks. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

Then they selected Tennessee’s Grant Williams at No. 22 and decided to keep him.

With the 24th pick they got from the Sixers, they selected Virginia’s Ty Jerome. One problem, they then traded him to the Phoenix Suns.

Simmons was not pleased:

Celts picked 2 of my 4 guys and then traded them. https://t.co/gFkXM3SxyQ — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

So we turned the 24th pick this year into the 30th pick next year? That can’t be true. Is this true? How is this true? https://t.co/qiLMUg55i1 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

Then he began to sort of reason with what the Celtics might be doing:

Update: looks like Baynes was also thrown into the trade… creating more cap space for… Russell or Brogdon??? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

That said, it doesn’t matter, Simmons is furious: