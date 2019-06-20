Bill Simmons Hates The Boston Celtics Draft

Bill Simmons is not a fan of what the Boston Celtics are doing during the 2019 NBA Draft.
The big-time Celtics fan went on a bit of a rant about the team’s picks.
The Celtics opened the night in possession of the 14th, 20th and 22nd picks in the first round. They selected Indiana’s Romeo Langford at 14, but then began a cascade of trading down.
Here’s how Simmons reacted when Boston selected Mattise Thybulle and promptly sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers:
Then they selected Tennessee’s Grant Williams at No. 22 and decided to keep him.
With the 24th pick they got from the Sixers, they selected Virginia’s Ty Jerome. One problem, they then traded him to the Phoenix Suns.
Simmons was not pleased:
Then he began to sort of reason with what the Celtics might be doing:
That said, it doesn’t matter, Simmons is furious:
Comments