Copa America 2019 - Argentina vs Qatar: How to Stream

Lionel Messi and Argentina face a lot of pressure entering Sunday’s match against Qatar, especially after managing just a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in their second match in group stage play on Wednesday – this coming off of a 2-0 loss to Colombia in the opener.

Argentina had to wait until their 1-1 draw in the second match of the group stage for their first and only goal of the tournament thus far, and got it from the penalty spot from none other than Messi.

Messi scores Argentina's first goal of the tournament 💪 pic.twitter.com/hKhu0iFI4D — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2019

The Argentinians are currently in last place in Group B with just a point to their tally in Copa America and even with an expected win over Qatar on Sunday, they’ll need Colombia to beat Paraguay to advance to the knockouts, also expected.

Here’s how to follow Sunday’s Argentina-Qatar match:

Sunday, June 23, 2019

3 p.m. ET

