ESPN Graphic: New York Knicks Need Everything

The NBA Draft is off to a very emotional start, with all three of the top picks breaking down in tears as they realize their lifelong dream has come true. But every good drama needs some lighter comedic moments. For that, we have the ESPN graphics department executing Bobby Marks’ editorial direction.

The needs of each team on the clock are being presented pre-pick. For the New York Knicks, that provided an opportunity for a blow straight to the heart of pained fans everywhere.

Bro they said the Knicks need everything I'm dead pic.twitter.com/H9HhyMBN2F — Hasan from the H (@HasanBattla) June 20, 2019

Everything. The Knicks need everything. Starters and the bench. Coach. Front office. Exorcism. You name it.

The franchise began the process of fixing everything by selected Duke’s R.J. Barrett third. It’s a start.