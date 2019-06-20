ESPN's Maria Taylor Reveals Her Wedding Album, Talks About Marriage

ESPN analyst Maria Taylor recently revealed her wedding album and her new marriage to basketball agent Rodney Blackstock in a recent exclusive piece with The Knot.

Taylor, a host and reporter for ESPN and a recent guest here at The Big Lead, explained in the feature that she met Blackstock at a Charlotte Hornets game in September of 2014. When they first met he “was asking his friend whether (she) played in the WNBA. Or he thought maybe (she) was there to support one of the guys – (she) was the girlfriend of a player or something.”

They both met in the back room at the Hornets game that night and the rest is history.

Blackstock, a former player at UNC Greensboro during the 2003-04 season, is currently the Director of Sports Marketing at Q4 Sports in Southern California, according to his LinkedIn profile. He proposed twice. She said “yes” the first time, but with a month to go before their original wedding, the couple called it off. They believed it was too soon to get married. He then asked again and this time it worked out.

When they actually got married, Taylor and Blackstock exchanged vows at the oceanfront Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Florida. Taylor chose the venue because she liked the beach and the area from her time at that hotel for SEC coaches meetings.

You can read more about Taylor’s wedding and see the photos here.