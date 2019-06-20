Atlanta Hawks Move Up to No. 4 , Send Pelicans No. 8 and No. 17

The first big trade of draft night has occurred an hour before the main event. The Atlanta Hawks traded the No. 8, No. 10, and No. 35 overall picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for the right to move up to the fourth overall slot, which the Pelicans acquired in the Anthony Davis trade.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Atlanta also has to take on Solomon Hill and his rather large contract. But it’s ultimately worth it, as the Hawks now have their pick of the litter after the top three come off the board.

New Orleans, meanwhile, capitalizes on the fruits of the AD trade and accumulated more assets while offloading Hill. A good move for both sides.