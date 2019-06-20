Jaxson Hayes Wore a Sideshow Bob Necklace, It Was Glorious

Jaxson Hayes averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds during his freshman year at Texas. The NBA Draft is about more than raw numbers, though, and Hayes possesses freakish athleticism. Therefore, he was taken eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. He’ll join forces with Zion Williamson and attempt to be both large and in charge.

Swagger will not be a problem for Hayes, who showed up for the biggest night of his life with a gaudy Sideshow Bob pendant.

It is so good to be young, man. The confidence is unreal.

Decades from now he’ll look back at this and smile. The Simpsons will also still be on the air. Take it to the bank.