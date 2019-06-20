Julie Ertz: Five Things to Know About the USWNT Midfielder

The U.S. Women’s national team will go for the clean sweep of their group in the initial stages of this year’s World Cup on Thursday. They’ll be going up against Sweden having outscored their opponents 16-0 to this point in the tournament.

Julie Ertz is a big reason for that. The midfielder has one goal scored so far and has been one of the better two-way players thus far on the stacked U.S. team. Here’s five things to know about the soccer star.

She’s married to Zach Ertz

As you’ve probably heard, her husband is Zach Ertz, tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll likely be in attendance on Thursday, as NFL mincamp has wrapped up and won’t ramp up again until training camp begins later this summer.

She plays for the Chicago Red Bulls

When she’s not busy destroying teams in the World Cup, Ertz is a midfielder for the Chicago Red Bulls in the MLS.

She was the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2017

Ertz was given the award for top female soccer player in the country after shifting to her current position of midfielder and maintaining her high level of play.

She was a part of the 2015 World Cup Championship squad

Ertz was a key member of the U.S. team’s quest to win the 2015 World Cup, and was the second-youngest member of the team at just 23 years old.

She attended Santa Clara University

Ertz attended Santa Clara University from 2010-2013. She scored 31 goals over the course of her career and was named Player of the Year in her final season.