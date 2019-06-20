Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Making a Run at Point Guard

Kyrie Irving is set to hit free agency in a few weeks and tons of reports are flying concerning his future. What follows are the latest rumors concerning his future.

Boston thinks Kyrie is leaving

The Boston Celtics are apparently convinced Irving and Al Horford are both leaving in free agency. The momentum has been heading that way with Irving for months, but Horford is coming as a bit of a shock.

Irving clearly didn’t fit in Boston and this season was a disaster for everyone involved with the Celtics. Kyrie averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game. His PER of 24.37 was the second best of his career, but he never looked comfortable in head coach Brad Stevens’ system.

Lakers will make a run at him

The Los Angeles Lakers have Irving on their list of potential free agent additions. Along with Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, the Lakers will hope to get a meeting with Irving.

Would a reunion between LeBron James and Irving be desireable? Well, the two did win a title together in Cleveland and Irving has called James apologizing for the way he acted as a young player.

Nets are still the favorites

The Brooklyn Nets still believe they’re the overwhelming favorites to land Irving once free agency opens. Every indication we’ve gotten over the past few weeks has suggested Kyrie wants to be in Brooklyn.

The Nets currently have about $46 million of salary cap space to use, and will have $68 million if they renounce the rights to restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell. It seems likely they’ll be choosing between landing Irving or retaining Russell. It should be a fascinating choice.

Brooklyn not a done deal though

While the Nets think they’re the favorites to land Irving, it’s not a done deal yet. Brooklyn had hoped to land both Irving and Kevin Durant, but it has become far less likely that Durant will come.

If Durant isn’t coming, would the Nets want Irving to come by himself? Is it worth it to get Irving, give up Russell and not land another big free agent? That’s the debate currently going in inside Brooklyn’s front office.