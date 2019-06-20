Mallory Pugh: 5 Things To Know About USWNT Forward

Mallory Pugh is a budding star for the United States women’s national team. The 21-year-old forward made her debut World Cup appearance against Thailand last week and scored a goal. She could be a key part of the USWNT’s offense moving forward.

Here are five things you you know about her.

She was a Youth National Team star

Pugh was named National Soccer Coaches Association of American Youth Girls National Player of the Year in 2014, U.S. Soccer Young Female Athlete of the Year in 2015 and was the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2016. In 2016, she became the youngest player ever called up to the U.S. national team during an Olympic qualifying tournament as a a 17-year-old.

In 12 matches for the U.S. under-17 national team she racked up 15 goals.

Her boyfriend is Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Pugh is dating Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. The pair met through Jace Pederson, who is Pugh’s brother-in-law.

She’s been compared to Alex Morgan

Pugh has often been compared to fellow USWNT forward Alex Morgan. Both were prolific goal-scorers in their youth and transitioned quickly to the national team level. Pugh, like Morgan, is also attractive and could easily wind up being the future “face” of the team.

In 55 caps since 2016, Pugh has racked up 17 international goals. So she’s got a long way to match Morgan’s total of 106 international goals in 164 caps.

Pugh did score her first ever World Cup goal in her tournament debut:

She passed over UCLA to turn pro

The Colorado native was all set to play college soccer at UCLA, but she decided to push back her enrollment due to commitments surrounding the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She played in several spring scrimmages in early 2017 before leaving UCLA and turning pro.

She signed with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL on May 13, 2017.

She’s extremely active on Instagram

Like most 21-year-olds, Pugh updates her life constantly on social media. She’s very active documenting her travels around the world on her Instagram page.

Check out a few shots below and on the next few pages.