2019 NBA Draft: Channels and How to Stream

The 2019 NBA Draft kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM ET, marking the 73rd draft in league history. This year’s draft boasts one of the most impressive top-heavy group of prospects in recent memory, including the likes of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Ja Morant.

The New Orleans Pelicans possess the No. 1 overall selection in the draft for the first time since 2012 when they selected Anthony Davis. The event will take place at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

What time is the NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft begins at 7:00 P.M. ET.

What channel is the NBA Draft on?

The NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where can I stream the NBA Draft?

You can stream the 2019 NBA Draft on WatchESPN.