Nikki Bella Announces Retirement

Nikki Bella has announced her retirement from professional wrestling. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, Bella said that injuries have forced her to stop her in-ring career.

Check out the interview she did with her sister, Brie Bella, on Fallon:

The 35-year-old planned on returning to the ring before doctors told her she couldn’t.

“I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles. I’ve always had my neck issues, and after neck surgery it hasn’t been OK. I (felt) like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles. “Then it came back that I herniated the disk above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain,” Bella said. “So they were like, ‘You’re done, no more, you’re out.'”

The Bellas were two of the WWE’s most recognizable female competitors from the “Divas Era” that has now transitioned to the company’s women’s division. They debuted together in the WWE way back in 2008.

Nikki’s final match came during the WWE’s European tour in November of 2018, and her final televised match came against Ronda Rousey during October’s all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution.

Bella isn’t going away despite her in-ring retirement. Sheis still on television with her sister on the show “Total Bellas” and has a super busy life based on her Instagram page. Check out some samples below and on the next few pages.