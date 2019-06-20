Rays 'Exploring' Splitting Time Between Tampa and Montreal

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan dropped a monster scoop from out of nowhere today that that the Tampa Bay Rays received permission from MLB to explore splitting the season between Tampa and Montreal:

Under the plan, the Rays would play in new stadiums in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, according to sources. The ability to play games early in the season in Florida would preclude the need for a domed stadium, cutting the cost of a new building.

The plan, which Passan notes does not really have a firm timetable. The idea that new stadiums would need to be built in both cities seems un-feasible, and perhaps positions the Rays for a total relocation as opposed to partial down the road. Their attendance issues in Tampa have been well documented, and the stadium is probably one of the worst venues in the four major sports right now.

Nonetheless, the fact that news is trickling out about baseball returning to Montreal is exciting. There’s been a void since the Expos moved to Washington DC in 2005, and it’d be great if something is worked out for them to get back in the game.