Timberwolves Move Up To No. 6, Send Suns Dario Saric, 11th Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making moves. On Thursday just hours before the 2019 NBA Draft, the T-Wolves and Phoenix Suns worked out a pretty major deal.

Minnesota will acquire the sixth pick in the draft and will send the Suns the 11th pick and Dario Saric.

Minnesota acquired Saric from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. In 68 games with the Timberwolves he averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns have an extremely young roster and cleared a ton of cap space on Thursday by moving T.J. Warren and the 32nd pick to the Indiana Pacers. Now they’ve acquired a versatile 25-year-old forward in Saric and only moved down a few spots to do it.