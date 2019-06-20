Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka Wore the Same Outfit to Work

Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka showed up to their workplace today wearing the same outfit which wouldn’t be that big a deal, and perhaps no one would have noticed, if they weren’t in the very same morning group.

So embarrassing. This is why you and your buddy always talk on the phone the night before to make sure there’s no overlap. This was probably some type of Nike stunt to raise awareness of the brand that I’m falling for, but it’s not every day a person sees a uniform in golf and I was taught to say something upon seeing something.

Koepka and Finau both struggled on the opening round, posting +1s and leaving themselves with work to do to make the cut. We’ll see if they match again tomorrow and, potentially, through the weekend.