2019 Women's World Cup: Team USA Game 3, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Thursday with the reigning champion United States national team playing their third match of the tournament. The U.S. is currently undefeated, outscoring their opponents, 16-0, through their first two games.

They will face Sweden on Thursday at 3:00 P.M. ET in their final Group Stage matchup. The United States is in Group F alongside Sweden, Thailand, and Chile. With a win on Thursday, the United States would sweep the Group Stage and officially secure a spot in the Round of 16.

How to watch Team USA

Date: June 20

Match 1: United States vs. Sweden

Location: Stade Océane, Le Havre, France

Start: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports Go (sign in with your cable provider here to get live access to the game)