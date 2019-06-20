Zion Williamson Can Continue the Greatest Streak in Sports

There’s so much at stake tonight at the 2019 NBA Draft. Several franchises may be able to look back at this moment and realize it’s when things started going right, or when things began to go horribly wrong. The tension is palpable. And if your excitement isn’t already at a fever pitch, it will be upon the realization that an important streak is also on the line.

The last two years, the draft’s top pick has delivered a delightful copy-and-paste blooper via Twitter.

Markelle Fultz played a little Mad Libs while pushing Tissot watches.

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 23, 2017

DeAndre Ayton didn’t learn from the mistake and included instructions for how to send his Call of Duty tweet in his Call of Duty tweet.

DeAndre Ayton really is about shamelessly securing the bag at all times and you have to respect it pic.twitter.com/4vsrx7Hrz2 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 20, 2018

Just good, clean fun all around. A peak into the sausage factory where brand ambassadorship is made.

Barring the biggest draft-night shocker ever, Zion Williamson will go No. 1. Then all eyes will turn to his account to see if the keeps the streak alive. I’m not optimistic.

Surely he’s been coached up and, let’s face it, Zion is just special. The ferocious lefty is always ready to throw down an alley-oop, even if the ball, in this case, is a sweet plug for Mountain Dew or Nike.

But this is sports, where anything can happen. A third straight misstep would be fantastic. Some are saying it would bring the country together, though that seems specious.

Anyway. Good luck focusing on anything else the rest of the day.