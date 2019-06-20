WATCH: Zion Williamson Tears Up After Being Selected First in the 2019 NBA Draft

NBA

Zion Williamson officially became the first selection in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night as the New Orleans Pelicans made things official. While that was a great moment, even better was the interview he gave to Maria Taylor after his selection.

Williamson shed tears and was choked up talking about how much he owed to his mom and how he never expected to be where he is now. It was an incredible moment from a superstar player.

Check it out:

What an amazing moment. It’s pretty incredible to see such a talented star like Williamson just be a kid who is thankful for his mom. It’s a fantastic lesson to remember that these people are human, not robots.

