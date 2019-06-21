Coby White Reacting To Cameron Johnson Getting Drafted Was Priceless

Coby White had a big night. The Chicago Bulls made him the seventh pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, which was obviously a big deal. But when he was giving a press conference after his selection, North Carolina teammate Cameron Johnson was selected 11th by the Phoenix Suns. When White was informed, he went nuts.

Check this out:

Coby White's reaction to Cam Johnson getting drafted No. 11 overall to Phoenix is priceless. pic.twitter.com/W2Oe6BSvkR — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 21, 2019

Man that is awesome. Sports can be so brutal sometimes, so seeing a moment like this where a young kid is genuinely thrilled for a teammate is just awesome.

Johnson is a guy who worked incredibly hard and is likely the best pure shooter in this year’s draft class. Still, his being picked 11th was fairly shocking. Clearly White didn’t expect it either.