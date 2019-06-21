Damian Lillard Drops Diss Track On Marvin Bagley

Damian Lillard is cold-blooded on and off the basketball court and he proved that again Thursday night.

On Thursday’s “First Take,” Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III said he was a “better MC” than Lillard and that he’d welcome a “battle” with him.

Watch:

Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days?@MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: pic.twitter.com/6bITh8kX86 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2019

He also released a song, and while promoting it on Twitter used the watch emoji that’s usually reserved for “Dame Time.”

With amazing speed, Lillard put together a diss track about Bagley and dropped it a few hours later, right in the middle of the 2019 NBA Draft:

Dame is amazing.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard is truly a Renaissance man. He’s known for his clutch shots, rapping and soon will be acting as a cast member of “Space Jam 2.” What can’t he do? Until Thursday night I would have said, “Annihilate Marvin Bagley with words” but even that’s taken now.

Man, Lillard must never sleep.