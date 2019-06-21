PM Roundup: Halsey; Dallas Keuchel Debuting For The Braves; Latest NBA Rumors

Halsey

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently an undrafted free agent. 

Halsey’s cover has fans talking: Halsey is on the cover of Rolling Stone and her look has people talking.

sorry nicky stole ur parking spot @samdameshek

she’s electric ⚡️ @samdameshek

Keuchel is ready: Dallas Keuchel is set to make his debut for the Braves Friday night against the Nationals.

Latest NBA rumors: All the latest NBA rumors, including where Kevin Durant is leaning.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

