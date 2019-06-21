Jack Hughes: Five Things To Know About Hockey's Next Big Thing

Jack Hughes is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft Friday night. The stud center is projected to be hockey’s next big thing and the New Jersey Devils will gladly snag him with the first pick.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hughes.

He’s from Florida

Hughes was born in Orlando, Florida, which isn’t exactly a hockey stronghold. But, he grew up in Mississauga, Ontario and comes from a family of hockey players.

Despite growing up mostly in Canada, he has represented the United States at every level of youth hockey, and has even made appearances for the senior national team.

At 5’10” and 170 pounds, Hughes possesses an insane wealth of skill, savvy and skating skill. Despite his on-ice maturity, Hughes didn’t even turn 18 until May 14. Yes, he was born on May 14, 2001. That make you feel old?

He’ll always be compared to Kaapo Kakko

Hughes and Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko are the clear top players in their draft class. In fact, both are considered franchise-changing talents. There is a legitimate debate as to who will have a better career. While Hughes is clearly the consensus top pick, Kakko should be great too. The fact they’ll likely both be playing on rival teams in the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers should make this even more interesting.

His brother Quinn Hughes plays for the Canucks

Quinn Hughes is Jack’s older brother, and was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Quinn is a defenseman who was drafted after his freshman year at the University of Michigan. He finished his sophomore season before signing with the Canucks and actually got into five games with the Vancouver this season. He should be a franchise cornerstone on the blue line moving forward.

Hughes is already a junior hockey legend

Hughes played junior hockey for the U.S. National Development Team and during the 2018-19 season he broke the NTDP all-time points record. During the 2017-18 season he split time between the U17 and U18 teams, and put up 116 points, nearly beating the record of Auston Matthews.

He’ll make the New Jersey Devils roster

Despite being young, Hughes is expected to easily make the New Jersey Devils’ roster out of training camp. He’s that good. While it’s typical for No. 1 overall picks to make their teams as rookies, Hughes is also expected to make a big impact.

Along with former No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier, Hughes should give the Devils one heck of a young center tandem for the future.