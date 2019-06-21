Javy Baez Goes to Starbucks in Full Cubs Uniform Before Game

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Baez had a fun run to Starbucks on Friday and it was all captured on his Instagram Live.
Baez went to Starbucks and picked up his mobile order in his full Cubs uniform. A few people recognized and greeted him and he took a selfie with a fan who was enjoying the moment as much as Baez was.
Not sure what time this took place, the Cubs were playing the Mets at 1:20 p.m. local time, so you’d have to assume it was pretty early. You usually don’t see players going full-uniform to a coffee spot just before the game, but Baez clearly plays by his own rules. It’s worked on the field, and it appears to be working off the field as well.
