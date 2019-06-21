Le'Veon Bell Says Jewelry Theft Suspects Were Naked in His Bed When He Left

The two women suspected in stealing more than $520,000 worth of jewelry from Le’Veon Bell were left naked in his bed the morning of the heist, the New York Jets running back said on a 911 call obtained by TMZ.

“I had two girls in my house. I got up, did my normal routine to go work out, left to work out for a couple of hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more things of value out of my house, and I don’t know where they at,” Bell said. “I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them, and they’re not answering me and they’re ignoring me.”

Bell also told the dispatcher the other woman was in the same state.

Sounds like a very fun morning that set a unrealistic standard for the rest of the day to live up to. The suspects have been at large since May 25. No word yet on how fierce the competition is among sketch artists to provide the art for the wanted poster.